Insider Selling: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$11.96. The company has a market cap of C$448.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

