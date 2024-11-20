Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,235. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

