InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 486,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,334,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of InMode by 154.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

