IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.83 and last traded at C$45.80, with a volume of 26307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.19. The stock has a market cap of C$10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

