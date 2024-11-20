Howard G. Roberts Sells 1,346 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Roberts sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $28,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,519.50. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFBI remained flat at $21.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.