Haywood Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

NXE has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE NXE traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,025. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

