Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 50,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 544,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 135,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,478,245.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at $68,843,100.72. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 334,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

