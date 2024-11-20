Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 2.3 %

GBDC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 1,827,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $300,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,788.80. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

