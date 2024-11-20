Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,031,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,899,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,189.84. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,474 shares of company stock worth $367,007. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

