General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $243.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

