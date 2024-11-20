Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 859.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

AVGO stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

