First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 2914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,586,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,717,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,318,000 after acquiring an additional 70,047 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $41,078,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 915,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

