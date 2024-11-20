First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 17.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 593,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 178,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

