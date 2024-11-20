Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 972,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 649,989 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.69.

EXAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 66.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

