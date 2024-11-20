EULAV Asset Management Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.