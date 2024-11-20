EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,200 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,061.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $938.70 and its 200 day moving average is $829.46. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

