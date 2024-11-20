EULAV Asset Management Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,715,382.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,823.32. This trade represents a 97.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock worth $115,477,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

