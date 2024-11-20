Etfidea LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Etfidea LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $95.59 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

