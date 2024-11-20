EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Janet F. Clark Sells 568 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

