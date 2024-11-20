Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.15) and last traded at GBX 794.40 ($10.08), with a volume of 51898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.95).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,177.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 676.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 619.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.25), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($253,805.20). 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

