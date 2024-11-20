Donald P. Newman Buys 5,030 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $777.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

