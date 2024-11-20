CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells $19,521.00 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Karen Herckis sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $19,521.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,007. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock remained flat at $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,320. The company has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.80.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CS Disco by 188.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CS Disco by 34.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 170,496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.