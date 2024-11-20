Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $69,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

