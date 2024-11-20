Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2,155.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %

COIN opened at $324.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $213.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 97.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,194. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.