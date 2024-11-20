Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.