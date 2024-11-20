Claro Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 1.5 %

DOCU stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.