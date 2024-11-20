Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,747 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

