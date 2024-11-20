Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $111.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

