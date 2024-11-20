Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.007325.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.9 %
CLLNY stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.