Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.007325.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.9 %

CLLNY stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

