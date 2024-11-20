Casey Kidwell Sells 1,421 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $669,348.42. This represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Casey Kidwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48.

AAON Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 369,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AAON by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 65.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

