Caprock Group LLC Purchases 25,549 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 50.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $178,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 44.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

