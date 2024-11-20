Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 519,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $197.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

