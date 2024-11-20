Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

