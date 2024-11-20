Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $250,381.12 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.56 per share, with a total value of $250,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,235,487.92. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHRB. DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,137,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 397,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 190.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $3,091,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

