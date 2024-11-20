Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,494,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 23,654,133 shares.The stock last traded at $2.15 and had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in Bitfarms by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.