Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.09 and last traded at $89.14. 795,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,978,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4,337.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,099,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,522,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after acquiring an additional 491,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

