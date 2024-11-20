BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 27185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $474.21 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

