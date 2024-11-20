Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.80. 3,921,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,427,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,035,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 538,204 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 36.5% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 604,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $162,140,000 after purchasing an additional 696,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

