Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 278,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 15.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.