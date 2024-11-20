Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,736 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Zscaler by 613.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.