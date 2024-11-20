Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 47,723 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $96,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4,103.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 678,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

