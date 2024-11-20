Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 323,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 21.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 693,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 525,440 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.