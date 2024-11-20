Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 6,972 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $37,643,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 839,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 822,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

