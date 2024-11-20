B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

GEV opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.66. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $349.79.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

