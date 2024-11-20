B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $7.67 Million Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $7,321,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

