B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

