B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $7.05 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 388,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

