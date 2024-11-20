Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.78. The stock has a market cap of C$569.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

