Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 228589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.24 ($0.10).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

