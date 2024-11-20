Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 56,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 205,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Auna Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Auna SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Auna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Auna by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Auna by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Auna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,338,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 53,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

